SPOKANE, Wash. -- As Spokane and the entire northwest region face a historic heatwave over the next week, the City of Spokane has announced that they are more than doubling the capacity of the cooling centers in an effort to provide support from the heat to as many people as possible.
The announcement comes after Governor Jay Inslee issued an order on Friday, removing pandemic limitations on the number of people served at publicly owned or operated and nonprofit cooling centers. Before this order, COVID-19 restrictions limited the number of people allowed inside these centers to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
After the Governor's order, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward asked all city partners to follow the new guidance handed down by the state for these local cooling centers.
The City plans to offer a centralized cooling center in Riverfront Park beginning Saturday. The Spokane Public Library will also host cooling centers for anyone needing temporary relief from the heat in their neighborhoods. Woodward also encouraged the faith community to consider offering space to community members who need heat relief.
“We already had a thoughtful, flexible plan in place based upon existing guidance,” Woodward said. “Relaxing the distancing restrictions on cooling centers scales up our plans immediately.”
The multi-purpose rooms at the Looff Carrousel in Riverfront Park will open as a cooling center from 11 am to 7 pm beginning Saturday with a new capacity of 72 people and remain operational for the heatwave duration.
Coca-Cola provided a pallet of bottled water donated by Desani to the cooling center. All Spokane Public Library locations are also available and can accommodate those who need relief from the extreme daytime temperatures. The Library will also open most locations on Sunday (6/27) and Monday (6/28) to provide additional access.
Additional contingencies for expansion to more than 250 total spaces have also been identified within Riverfront Park. The cooling plan, including capability for expansion, is based on actual usage and experience of the temporary Safer Air Center in September
“There is a lot to consider and a multi-disciplinary City team has prepared a well-though-out plan that is capable of flexing with changes in demand and weather,” Woodward said.
That includes adding daily operation to most Spokane Public Library locations:
East Side, Hillyard, and Indian Trail
Tuesday 12 to 8 pm
Wednesday through Saturday 10 am to 6 pm
Sunday and Monday 11 am to 6 pm (minimal library services available)
South Hill
Monday and Tuesday 10 am to 8 pm
Wednesday through Saturday 10 am to 6 pm
Sunday 11 am to 6 pm
STA Plaza and Northtown Mall
Tuesday through Saturday 10 am to 6 pm
Sunday and Monday closed