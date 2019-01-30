Wednesday night, City of Spokane Councilwoman Kate Burke wants to hear from the younger generation about what they think the Lilac City needs.

Burke says too many of our youth are failed by the system, so this is their chance to speak up about what they want to see get done.

"I just know, as a young elected leader, my voice has been quieted down often times just because I'm young, and I don't think that's not a valid reason. So, I just want people feel comfortable using their voice, and know that people are there listening, and aren't going to belittle them," Burke said.

Youth Town Hall is being held at the East Central Community Center. Everyone is welcome, and it starts at 5:30 pm.

Burke said she volunteers with teens who are battling domestic violence, struggling with suicide, and that these issues often aren't brought up with youth at a young age.

She has arranged for speakers to first share their stories, then listen to what the youth is asking happen for the city.