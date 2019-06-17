Spokane Councilwoman Kate Burke, Tenants Union of Spokane Hosting Town Hall

Spokane City Councilwoman Kate Burke will join the Tenants Union of Spokane, Spokane Tenants United and tenants of the Vintage Apartments in hosting a Tenant Town Hall on June 20.
The town hall will take place at the Vintage Apartments at 43 E. Weile Ave at 6 p.m., a tax credit building that provides housing for many disabled and low income tenants.
Tenants of the Vintage Apartments say they recently had their rent raised by $100 dollars a month or more, prompting the town hall.
According to the press release sent by the City of Spokane, many of the Vintage Apartment tenants say the rent increase is "essentially an eviction because they have no way to pay."