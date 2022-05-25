SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Board of Commissioners have secured a $1 million grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce to help Ukrainian refugees.
“Spokane County recognizes the hardships that these refugees are facing during this crisis," Chair of the Spokane County Board of Commissioners Mary Kuney said. "With these funds we hope that those who choose to find sanctuary in our County will be one step closer to finding peace and experience the generosity and kindness that Spokane County is known for.”
Right now, roughly 50,000 Slavic citizens, including many Ukrainians, live in Spokane County.
The board recognized "the urgent financial need of refugees escaping the atrocities of war and a desire to keep as many families together as possible during this crisis."
Spokane County contracted with Thrive International to provide the umbrella administration for allowable reimbursements and other qualified spending. According to the county, 90% of the awarded funds will be used for direct needs and support people assisting refugees in navigation as they arrive in Spokane.
Assistance can include things like paying for rent, transportation, health care, a phone or computer, daycare, food, clothing and other essential items.
For more information about the effort, click here.