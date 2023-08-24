SPOKANE, Wash. — The Department of Justice has given the Eastern District of Washington $2.3 million to allocate to departments to improve the criminal justice system.
Spokane County was allocated $500,000 to improve the criminal justice system, prevent and combat juvenile delinquency and assist victims of crime.
Along with this, Spokane Police Department received two grants which totaled $1,817,00 to aid in achieving those goals.
U.S. Attorney Waldref stated, “It is critical that we work together – with our federal, state, and local partners to keep our communities safe and strong. The citizens of Spokane County deserve nothing less.” She continued, “These latest grant awards demonstrate the federal government’s continued commitment to ensuring the justice system is keeping up with technological advances, while maintaining the overall goal of decreasing crime and supporting those who fall victim to it.”
Other plans for the funds include:
- Acquiring additional aircraft by the Spokane Regional Air Support Unit, which is dedicated to assisting and improving public safety
- Improving technology to augment staff, improve outcomes for crime victims, replace antiquated technologies and increase officer safety
- Increasing resources for supporting treatment to effectively address domestic violence
For more information about the grants and funding through the visit the U.S. Department of Justice Office website.