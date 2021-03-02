Spokane County golf courses ready to tee off the season!

Spokane County is preparing to open golf courses for the season. 

Spokane County officials said courses are in great condition following the winter months. 

COVID-19 guidelines remain in place. Tee times can be reserved online up to 12 days in advance or by calling the golf course up to 9 days in advance once open.

Opening dates for the courses are: 

  • Liberty Lake Golf Course - Friday, March 5
  • MeadowWood Golf Course - Friday, March 12
  • Latah Creek Golf Course - Friday, March 12