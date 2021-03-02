Spokane County is preparing to open golf courses for the season.
Spokane County officials said courses are in great condition following the winter months.
COVID-19 guidelines remain in place. Tee times can be reserved online up to 12 days in advance or by calling the golf course up to 9 days in advance once open.
Opening dates for the courses are:
- Liberty Lake Golf Course - Friday, March 5
- MeadowWood Golf Course - Friday, March 12
- Latah Creek Golf Course - Friday, March 12
