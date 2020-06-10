Due to the continuing spread of COVID-19, Spokane County announced they will be reformatting the Interstate Fair.
According to the Board of County Commissioners, in the next few weeks they will be releasing updates on how the fair will be redesigning to accommodate for COVID-19.
"Staff is busy planning fun and creative ways to stay engaged with the community and possibly create a virtual fair experience," Commissioner Al French said.
"We make this difficult decision in the best interest of the community," Spokane County Fair and Expo Director, Erin Gurtel said. "The health and safety of our attendees, staff, volunteers, sponsors, and attraction providers is our highest priority."
Spokane County said updates about the fair can be found online here.
