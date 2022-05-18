Spokane, Wash. - Spokane County officials are hoping a new supportive release pilot program will benefit people stuck in the cycle of the criminal justice system and help them become contributing members of society.
The program is now backed by every key county criminal justice leader, and is on track to debut by the end of this summer, according to county commissioner Josh Kerns. The pilot will last two years, at which point it’ll be evaluated to see whether it helped people and if it helped the issue of alleged criminals failing to appear in court, Kerns said. It only applies to people accused of nonviolent misdemeanor crimes.
“It is a pilot program, we expect that it'll be fairly small in numbers,” Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell said. “And again, it's at the misdemeanor level. Now if somebody wants to talk about a felony supported release, well, we're going to have a different discussion because there's going to be more factors involved that would increase the risk at the felony level.”
Haskell voted yes to the program, but said he still has some concerns, namely that he’s not confident the program will help reduce recidivism, and it may not be long enough for people dealing with mental health or drug problems. Haskell does think, though, that the program could lead to individuals entering other programs in the future. Kerns sees potential positive impacts, too.
“We think that it’s a program that is going to allow us to help individuals get out of that cycle of the criminal justice system, connect them with the programs they need to be successful and be a contributing member to the community,” Kerns said.
The concept was first brought to the county roughly six months ago, Kerns said. The county evaluated other areas that had implemented similar programs, and got input from everybody in the judicial system. There was a focus on maintaining public safety with the creation of any new program, Kerns said.
People on supported release will be connected with a third party community vendor that will ensure they return for their court date and also connect them with health care, mental health and other services they may need.
It’s still unclear what the specifics of the program will look like. But a request for proposal should be done within the next month, Kerns said, and the program could soon begin helping those in the criminal justice system.
“If this program is successful and we can reduce those FTAs [failure to appear], you'll see a positive ripple effect through the entire criminal justice system here in Spokane County,” Kerns said.