SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County is asking the public to be patient as the snow removal effort continues.
According to a release from the county, Spokane County employees have been threatened twice this week by residents angry over snow berms.
County Engineer Chad Coles said in the release, "Our crews have been working 10-14 hour shifts around the clock since last Thursday. We understand that the level of frustration is rising, but please allow them to do their job.
County Commissioner Mary Kuney also said in the release that, "Hindering public employees from doing their jobs will not be tolerated. These men and women are doing great work under some incredibly long ours.