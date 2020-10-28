SPOKANE, Wash. - The USPS made a special delivery early Wednesday morning to Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton.
Dalton met with the postmaster of Spokane to pick up 8,000 ballots. USPS said they have delivered more than 100 million ballots across the nation. As of Oct. 28, early voting totals across the country have exceeded the total 2016 voter turnout.
In 2016, more than 239,000 people in Spokane voted. This was a 78% voter turnout rate for Spokane.
As of Oct. 28, there are more than 300,000 registered voters in Spokane. Dalton said that more than 199,000 ballots have already been returned.
She said she was expecting record turnout, but says due to the early voting, the percentage of results will be higher on election night. This is because they will be able to count more ballots ahead of time, she said.
The postmaster said there are 159 blue boxes in and around Spokane and said Sunday pick up is being added.
