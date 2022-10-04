SPOKANE, Wash. - Former state legislator Matt Shea, now a pastor, told his congregation at On Fire Ministries, that they'd be training and certifying people to become ballot drop box observers at their building on Sept. 30.
"We believe that we need to be going into every area of our culture, one of those areas is elections," Shea said in a service on Sept. 25. "One of those areas is watching drop boxes to make sure they don't, I don't know, get stuffed with anything that's not of God."
It's not clear exactly what that training consisted of, but what is known is there's only one way to become a certified elections observer, and that's through the Spokane County Elections Office.
"We have not heard from any outside groups that want their people to be able to be certified election observers," said Vicky Dalton.
Dalton is the Spokane County Auditor which is Spokane County's top election official.
"The only certified election observers are those who are trained in my office, by my staff," Dalton continued.
Dalton said once someone is a certified observer, they can watch the election process play out in the main ballot processing centers, voter service centers and at ballot drop boxes.
"The key word there is watch," Dalton said. "They do not participate, they cannot interfere and they cannot intimidate or approach voters."
In order to qualify for one of the classes, a person's name has to be put forward by a political party or a candidate or their campaign.
The classes go through the vote-by-mail process, the steps in the processing center and what activities happen at and around drop boxes.
Those classes are going on right now, before ballots for the 2022 General Election start being mailed to voters on Oct. 19.
"All across the state, county auditors are concerned that there may be attempts to disrupt voters from being able to receive their ballots and return their ballots," Dalton said. "That could include the drop boxes."
Anyone who's not certified by the county won't be allowed in the processing center to watch the election process.
It gets a little more ambiguous when it comes to drop boxes though and Dalton said it's much more difficult to kick somebody out of a parking lot, for example.
But, the 25 feet surrounding the drop box must remain free and clear.
"Any kind of barriers or intimidation [that keep] people from being able to reach the drop box is absolutely prohibited," Dalton said.
Dalton said if someone sees anything unusual around a drop box, like signs or people approaching voters, they should call the county elections office.
If a voter feels like they're being intimidated, harassed, threatened or assaulted, Dalton said they should call whatever law enforcement they feel is appropriate. That could be Crime Check at (506) 456-2233 or 911.