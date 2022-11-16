SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County has authorized an additional $500,000 to make quality-of-life improvements at the homeless shelter on Trent Avenue.
The funding will help secure additional offices, shower units and beds at the shelter to better accommodate the needs of residents. Most upgrades are expected to arrive later this week, but beds may take longer as.
Two portable office trailers will be used to address privacy considerations for individual appointments and assessment needs. The trailers will provide lighted, heated shared office space for navigators, health care, mental health, substance abuse and veteran services to meet with residents and connect them to services.
Storage containers will also be added to the navigation center to provide secure places to keep individual belongings. This will include one bin that can be kept at the end of an individual’s bed. The cost of these containers has been covered by a $35,000 donation from Hello for Good.
“With the cold weather upon us, it is more crucial than ever that we get people out of the elements”, said Spokane County Board of Commissioners Chair Mary Kuney. “Spokane County provided office capacity, beds, and a new shower trailer to accommodate individuals as they transition from the camp to the Trent Resource and Assistance Center.”
County funds will also be used to buy metal-framed beds, durable mattresses, blankets linens to go on the beds and additional partitions to create additional privacy between beds. Additionally, the county will buy an eight-stall mobile heated shower for use at the facility, similar to those used in firefighting camps during wildfire events.
“Our message continues to be: Come to the Trent Resource and Assistance Center to get out of the weather while you are connected to housing and other service,” Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said. “Our focus has been to remove barriers for use of the navigation center as a critical path to transitional and permanent housing.”