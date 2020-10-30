UPDATE: OCT. 30 AT 9:15 A.M.
Yesterday, the Spokane County Board of Health asked Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz to resign, effective Oct. 30.
According to the board, the decision was made during the executive session of the board's regular monthly meeting.
KHQ has reached out to Lutz and hasn't received a response yet.
Lutz was appointed to his position in 2008.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
More information to come.
