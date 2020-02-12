SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Chief Executive Officer Gerry Gemmill has announced his retirement after nearly 40 years of service.
Chair of the Spokane County Board of Commissioners Al French praised Gemmill for his years of valuable service to the community.
"Gerry's unique first-hand perspective as a long-time employee and his commitment to the people of Spokane County will be sorely missed. He has done a great job of guiding his fellow employees at the County through some challenging times. Gerry leaves big shoes to fill and a legacy of compassion, determination and honesty," French is quoted as saying by Spokane County.
Gemmill's last day as CEO will be June 30. He's agreed to continue in the position of CEO during the hiring process, which includes a transition period to help the new CEO become more familiar with Spokane County's policies, elected officials, administrators, employees and community partners, according to the county.
According to the county, the recruitment process for the next CEO is already underway with the position being broadly advertised through state-wide, regional and national outlets.
Qualified candidates interested in applying can do so HERE. The first review of applications will be March 22.
