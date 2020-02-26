SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Tee-time booking, commence! As the spring nears, more and more area golf courses are preparing to open for the season.
Spokane County announced that two of its courses will be opening for the season this week.
MeadowWood Golf Course opens on Friday, Feb. 28, at 10 a.m. on all permanent greens. The driving range and pro shop are both open.
Liberty Lake Golf Course opens this weekend, Friday-Sunday Feb. 28-March 1 at 10 a.m. on all permanent greens. The course will close Monday-Thursday before a scheduled reopening (for good) on Friday, March 6.
Hangman Valley Golf Course is tentatively scheduled to reopen Friday, March 6.
Tee times can be booked via Spokane County's golf website. Tee times can be reserved online up to 12 days in advance or by calling the course up to nine days in advance.
City of Spokane courses are also scheduled to open soon, while the Creek at Qualchan opened this past weekend.
Downriver Golf Course is scheduled to open Friday, Feb. 28. Esmeralda Golf Course is expecting to open on Friday, March 6 (driving range open March 2).
There is no official word on an opening of Indian Canyon Golf Course at this point, but earlier this month they said they expecting an early start to the season.
