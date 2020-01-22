SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane and Spokane County are urging drivers to secure their loads of trash or yard waste before heading to a transfer station.
Starting on Monday, January 27, the city and the county will begin charging citizens who bring in unsecured loads. Fees ranging from $5 to $10 will be issued for vehicles that do not meet the standards of the station.
However, according to the city, those fines are small compared to the $216 ticket that Washington State Patrol can issue drivers with unsecured loads on the highways.
"Hundreds of customers go over the scales each day at these facilities, and loads that are not covered or secured can lead to litter and accidents on our highways and local streets. More than 12 million pounds of litter come from vehicles each year," the city wrote in a press release.
A load is considered secured when nothing can shift or blow out. It can be covered by a tarp but it doesn't have to be if ropes or netting contain everything inside the vehicle.
