SPOKANE, Wash. - Health officials say Spokane County saw its first flu-related death of the season around the tail-end of 2019.
The death was reported to the Spokane Regional Health District last week on Tuesday, Dec. 31. The SRHD says the person was in their 60's and did not have the flu vaccine.
The death is the first in Spokane County and one of 19 in Washington state so far this season, according to the Department of Health.
Of those 19 deaths, two have been children - one between 0-4 years old and the other between 5-17 years old. One adult between 30-49 has died from the flu, while the remaining 16 deaths were in people age 50 or older.
In Spokane County, 72 lab-confirmed influenza hospitalizations have been reported since October 2018 to the SRHD.
Flu-related deaths have also been reported in Benton, Franklin, Grant, Kittitas and Yakima counties.
Two elderly Idaho Panhandle woman were recently the first-reported flu-related deaths in Idaho this season.
