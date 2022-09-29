SPOKANE, Wash. - Chair of the Spokane County Commission Mary Kuney took the stage at the Spokane Convention Center on Thursday to deliver the 2022 State of the County Address.
Commissioner Kuney's main focus was talking about various investments in county programs across the scope of county government, and the state of the county's economy–which she described as being in a good place.
Another one of the main focuses for Kuney, the two new county commission seats up for election in November–increasing the number of commissioners from three to five.
"As I look across the room today, all of you are my constituents," Kuney said. "It saddens me to think that come January, only 20% of you I'll be able to call my constituents."
Before upcoming structural changes to the commission that are scheduled to take effect next year, Spokane County voters were able to vote for all commissioners in each of the county's three districts.
Voters in this year's general election will only be able to vote for the race in the district where they live.
"It's my hope and belief that the commissioners will work together in this new form of government to continue to move the county together, forward," Kuney said.
After touting achievements in new residential construction, Kuney said initial investments of federal CARES Act funds has made Spokane County one of the most resilient economies in the country–one that has now been entrusted with an additional $101 million from the American Rescue Plan.
"As a county commissioner, it's my intent to use this once in a lifetime funding opportunity to the highest and best use, to have a lasting impact on all of our residents," Kuney said.
Some of the investment priorities include broadband and water infrastructure, education, affordable housing and public and behavioral health.
"We will continue to break down barriers that inhibit individuals from accessing critically needed services, while working to address issues of equity and healthcare disparities," Kuney said.
Kuney brought Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich on stage to talk about the state of law enforcement in the county, saying the commission is committed to providing the sheriff's office the resources they need to keep the community safe.
"We kept crime in pretty much tight reign from 2012 to 2020," said Sheriff Knezovich. "From 2020 to now: it's not your law enforcement folks. It's bad policies, bad law.
Knezovich said the biggest regret of his tenure was not building a new county jail, but called serving his community for 16 years the honor of his life.
"I can think of no other community that has the potential that you have, I truly mean that," said Sheriff Knezovich. "When you finally grow up and realize your potential, you will be unstoppable. But until you stop the divide, we can't move forward."