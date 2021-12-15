SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County has a new moniker, and it's a well deserved one according to Spokane officials.
"Sports County USA." The resolution was approved by county commissioners Wednesday in unanimous vote. The new designation is meant to assist with regional marketing efforts to attract visitors and events to the region.
“This is an opportunity for our County to embrace a moniker and title we deserve. We have unparalleled access to the benefits and experience of hosting a vast variety of sporting events and recreational opportunities because of our unique venues and natural environment. Spokane County is one of the few places in the Nation where you can snow ski in the morning, water ski in the afternoon, and cap it all off with a Broadway show or Gonzaga game in the evening,” Spokane County Commissioner Al French, who sponsored the resolution, said.