SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County commissioners have voted to put a measure on next year's November general election ballot that would include a funding proposal for what they're calling a new "community corrections center" on the county's campus in Downtown Spokane.
County leaders held a press availability to explain their decision on Wednesday.
Commissioners Al French and Josh Kerns said the proposed ballot measure came from a need to address overcrowding and improve programming at the current Spokane County Jail.
"The maintenance on that facility is extremely high, it's a very costly facility," Kerns said.
"If it's not a good facility today, it's not a good facility tomorrow," French said.
Under their proposal, French said the existing county jail would be repurposed.
Spokane County Detention Services Director Michael Sparber said a new corrections facility would be an opportunity to "install programming the way that we'd like to see it."
"To have classrooms for GED training, therapeutic training," Kerns said. "It will have gathering spaces to offer therapeutic programs, and it will probably house a courtroom or two as well."
If the ballot measure is approved by voters, funding for the new facility would come from a 0.2% sales tax instituted across Spokane County.
"This tax increase will also help pay for law enforcement officers on the street, more public defenders, prosecutors, conceivably more courts," French said. "It's a fix to the system, not just building a jail."
Commissioners said current estimates show it would take about five years to negotiate details of the plan with regional partners, design and build the facility if the ballot measure moves forward after next year's election, before its doors would open.