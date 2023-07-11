SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health has suspended the license of a Spokane County agency affiliated with a counselor who has allegations of sexual misconduct.
Madison Kay Taber has been charged by that state while she worked as a skills coach at Daybreak Youth Services. Taber allegedly crossed professional boundaries with several clients, including sexual conduct.
Taber cannot practice counseling in Washington until these charges are resolved and has 20 days to request a hearing to contest these charges.
She is currently pending further legal action.
Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call (360) 236-4700 and report their complaint.