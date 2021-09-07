SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County deputies arrested a man who had allegedly been huffing cans of keyboard duster while sitting in a business's parking lot with his car running.
A security officer noticed the black BMW sitting idle in the parking for around 45 minutes after hours. They called police after approaching the vehicle, worried the occupant may be having a medical emergency.
Christopher Rangel, 42, was sitting in the car unresponsive. Deputies had to knock multiple times before he came-to and opened the driver-side door.
Deputies noticed multiple cans of keyboard duster, which are cans of compressed air, on the driver's side with one in Rangel's lap.
They noted Rangel appearing dazed and needing assistance to stand up. Deputies observed 10-15 cans of the duster along with a half-empty box of canisters when he exited the vehicle.
After field sobriety tests and evacuation by a drug recognition expert, it was determined that Rangel was under the influence of inhalants. Rangel admitted to deputies that it was not uncommon for him to huff ten or more canisters in one sitting.
Rangel has been booked into Spokane County Jail on a DUI charge.