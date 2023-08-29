ELK, Wash. — Spokane County deputies have arrested a suspect who started and actively added wood to a large bonfire in the Elk area with countywide burn restriction enacted.
On Aug. 25 around 8:30 p.m., deputies and fire crews were patrolling the area around the Oregon Road fire when they got a call about a large bonfire in the 40100 block of North Elk Camden Road.
As deputies arrived they saw a 40-year-old man placing wood on a large fire. The fire was approximately 4 feet tall and had embers emitting from the flames that fell on the ground where vegetation near the fire looked to be burnt.
The man was told about the countywide burn restrictions and was reminded of the Oregon Road fire that is still burning in the area.
As deputies asked for his ID, he protested stating that he didn't need to show ID and that the fire was on his own property. Additional crews were called in, he continued to argue with officers and disregard their requests.
He was detained due to his argumentative and unpredictable behavior.
As fire crews investigated the scene, they found that the man was burning railroad ties soaked in oil. They also saw a plastic juice bottle filled with gasoline sitting on the ground about 5 feet away from the large flames.
Deputies used a fire extinguisher to reduce the flames, but it had little effect. They then took a shovel to smother the fire with dirt to put it out.
Crews on scene also noted that there were dried weeds in vegetation, about 3 feet tall, surrounding the firepit.
The area where the fire was started is a populated area with residences, restaurants and other structures. There is also not an immediate water source or other means around the area to put the fire out quickly if needed.
The Oregon Road fire started on Aug. 18 and most of the area was under Level 3 and Level 1 evacuations until Aug. 29. The fire has burned around 10,800 acres with hundreds of homes and structures lost.
With the large media coverage and fire concern in the area, it is known that these burn restrictions are very important especially with the considerable increase in fire danger.
The 40-year-old man was arrested and transported to Spokane County Jail for reckless/unlawful burning and a gross misdemeanor.
At the jail he was administratively booked and released on his own recognizance.
Please respect the countywide burn restrictions, especially with local Red Flag Warnings in effect for portions of our local area.