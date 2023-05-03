SPOKANE, Wash. — Investigators with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office are seeking the to speak with the driver of a white sedan who may have information on a hit-and-run crash that left two pedestrians dead near Airway Heights last Saturday night.
A potential witness told the sheriff's office they saw a white sedan, with its hazard lights activated, traveling east on Trails Road at Flint Road behind a dark-colored pickup on the night of the crash.
The witness reported seeing dust in the air and then saw the white sedan and truck, which was driving slowly and weaving as it approached Old Trails Road, where it turned, stopped, and turned off its lights as the white sedan continued east on Trails without stopping.
The suspect, 29-year-old Megan Skillingstad was contacted by deputies on North Old Trails Road near the scene of the crash about 40 minutes later. According to deputies, she appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, damage to the front of her truck was consistent with the known collision information and the truck’s license plate matched the one found at the crash scene.
Skillingstad was arrested, charged with Vehicular Homicide and Hit and Run-Fatality, and booked into the Spokane County Jail, where she remains with bond set at $1,000,000.
Investigators would like to speak with the driver or any passengers in the white car to see what, if any, information they may have about the deadly hit and run crash.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective J. Welton at (509) 477-3237, reference #10060489.