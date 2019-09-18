SPOKANE, Wash. - After sharing a video of a man seen taking two packages from a porch last week, Spokane detectives are now working to confirm his identity.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet on Wednesday, September 18, that thanks to several tips from the community, detectives now believe they've identified the suspect and are working to confirm his identity.
"We truly appreciate everyone's desire to assist and provide information to help keep our community safe and hold criminals accountable. Your continued support is extremely important to us and very much appreciated," the Sheriff's Office said in a press release.
The suspect was captured on video early Friday, September 13 approaching the porch near E. Wabash Road and N. Penn Avenue.