This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
2:30 p.m.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes detectives are continuing to investigate after the body of a deceased woman was pulled from the Spokane River.
According to the Sheriff's Office, a citizen reported seeing the body floating in the river near the 6700 block of E. Upriver Drive just before 8:30 a.m. on Friday, November 22.
Deputies responded, confirmed the information and secured the scene. Detectives, the Forensics Unit and the Emergency Operations Team were called to conduct an investigation, process and collect evidence and recover the deceased.
The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office will release the name of the deceased pending positive identification and cause and manner of death when appropriate.
11:00 a.m.
SPOKANE, Wash. - A body was pulled from the Spokane River across from Camp Sekani Park Friday morning.
Someone was reportedly walking along the trail and saw the body floating and called 911. The body is most likely that of a woman.
A dive team and forensics are currently on the scene.
