SPOKANE, Wash. - Detectives are asking for the public's help identifying a man caught on camera stealing two packages from a Spokane porch.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office shared a video from early Friday, September 13, which shows the man slowly approaching the porch near E. Wabash Road and N. Penn Avenue and taking the packages.
Anyone who recognizes the man and can identify him or has information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Detective Dean Meyer at (509)477-3159, reference case # 10131038.