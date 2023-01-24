SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County has dropped their abatement process on the lawsuit against Washington State, Spokane County spokesperson Jared Webley confirmed.
According to Webley, this decision was made to keep conversations going with the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to resolve the homelessness issue and close the camp.
The abatement case was filed in 2022 as a way to keep state and city officials off Camp Hope land. WSDOT made it clear they would not communicate with the county as long as there was a lawsuit filed against them.
Now, this development gives the opportunity for these agencies to work together to resolve this issue.