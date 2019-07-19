Primary Election Day is less than three weeks away, and the Spokane County Elections Office is reminding residents to keep an eye out for their ballots.
The Spokane County Elections Office is in the process of mailing out approximately 320,000 ballots to voters across the county. The office says voters should receive their ballots by the middle of next week. Voters who don’t receive their ballots by that time are encouraged to contact the office for help.
The elections office says this is the first election in Spokane County with same day registration. They say you can register to vote or update your address online or by mail until eight days before the election. Registration and address changes can be made all the way up to Election Day, but must be made in person once the eight day mark passes.
The Spokane County Elections Office says this year’s ballot envelopes have prepaid postage, and do not require a stamp. Primary Election Day is August 6. More information is available here.