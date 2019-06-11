Spokane County's Northside and Southside Family Aquatic Facilities are set to open for the season on Saturday.
The Colbert (801 East Handy Road, Colbert WA 99002) and South Hill (3724 East 61st Ave, Spokane WA 99223) locations will be open daily from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. to the public from Saturday, June 15 through Aug. 18.
Spokane County's aquatic facilities feature heated activity pools, concessions, water slides, a lazy river and more.
The county will be holding free swims and a movie series this summer.