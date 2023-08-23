OTIS ORCHARDS, Wash. — Multiple fire crews were called out to a brush fire in Otis Orchards that was near six homes.
On Aug. 23 around 11:30 a.m., crews were initially called to a vehicle fire which when they arrived saw a brush fire.
When crews got there the winds began to pick up which fueled the fire. By 11:45 a.m. the fire reacted 300x300 feet in size.
Crews were able to stop all forward progression around 12:00 p.m. with the fire only burning 2 acres.
The fire did also burn an old fifth wheel and power lines.
Avista has responded on scene to see if the power lines were damaged from the fire.
DNR are also on scene to make sure the fire was completely out and continue to mop up the fire for the next several hours.
There were five to six houses evacuated as a precaution, but all of them are now able to return home.