Spokane County Fire District 8 hosts 20th annual Santa Float

Spokane County Fire District 8 is hosting their 20th Annual Santa Float where they will escort Santa Claus through multiple neighborhoods. 

Monday night, Spokane County Fire District 8 will escort Santa Claus through the Morningside Heights and Saltese Meadows neighborhoods. 

According to SCFD8's Twitter, they will start around 5:30 p.m. and go till 8:30 p.m.

SCFD8 will be escorting Santa around multiple neighborhoods through December 22. 

To find out where he will be each night, visit the Facebook event page

