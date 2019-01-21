SPOKANE, WA - Spokane County Fire District made history Monday with their first ever all female paramedic unit.

Jennifer Raudebaugh is relatively new at Station 81 and Meg Williams has been a volunteer paramedic there for a while but this is the first time they've been on together and the first time ever that the station had an all-female paramedic unit.

The two of them say that tonight is a chance to send a message, that anyone can make it in their field. Raudenbaugh says, "Whether you're a little girl or an older woman.. if this is something that you're interested in doing, it just takes a lot of grit and hard work and persistence but really whatever you want to do, you can do."