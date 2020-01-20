Spokane County fire works to help reduce in home fire risks

The week of January 20 is Community Rick Reduction week for Spokane County Fire.
Spokane County Fire District 8 Firefighters Local 3711 said they want people to know how to reduce risk in their home.
One way they want community members reduce home risks is by checking their smoke detectors.
Spokane County Fire District 8 Firefighters Local 3711 said that they will even come to your home and check your smoke detectors for you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.