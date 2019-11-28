FIVE MILE, Wash. - A Five Mile, Washington family is without a home to celebrate Thanksgiving in after their home caught fire Thursday afternoon.
According to the Spokane County Fire District 9, the fire started at around 2:30 p.m. in the back of the home, under the deck. The home is located on the 1600 block of W. Ardmore Dr. in Five Mile.
According to family members, no one was home at the time of the fire. The family only became aware of the fire after they got a Ring doorbell notification showing their neighbor furiously banging on their front door.
Two cats were inside at the time of the fire, but both made it out safely. Firefighters had to give one of the cats some oxygen, but it is expected to be okay.
According to Spokane County Fire District 9 crews on scene, the home has been deemed a total loss. The estimated cost of the damage is between $150,000 dollars and $200,000 dollars.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
