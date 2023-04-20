SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Firefighters with Spokane County Fire District 8 contained a fire to a detached garage in Valleyford Thursday afternoon.
According to the SCFD 8 firefighters union Twitter account, crews faced water supply issues, but prevented the flames from extending to the nearby home.
As of 5 p.m., firefighters were using hand tools to pull the shop apart and extinguish hot spots.
The family that lives at the home said the building was a four-car garage. The homeowner and his son were calm shortly after the fire, saying that nothing was lost that can't be replaced.
"The entire thing was just in flames, it was crazy," said Payton Jenkinson, the homeowner's son. "I've never seen a fire that big before in my life, and I've seen some pretty big fires."
Homeowner Tom Malone came home from work when he received a call about the fire. He said his four-car garage and a second-floor rec room were destroyed.
"Still, it's a big deal, a lot of things we're going to have to change, a lot of work to be done," Malone said. "But thanks to the fire department, we're all safe."
Malone applauded the fire department for responding so quickly and noted that if his home was a bit further out, the situation could have escalated to a forest fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.