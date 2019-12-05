MEAD, Wash. - A Mead man is displaced after his RV camper caught fire while he was inside sleeping Wednesday night.
According to Spokane County Fire District 9 crews, the man woke up to flames inside his camper that was parked at the Alderwood RV Express off Newport Hwy.
Crews arrived on scene and went right to work, making sure the fire didn't spread to any other campers in the area. Fire crews were eventually able to put the fire out, but the camper where the fire started is total loss.
Fire investigators will work on determine the cause of the fire soon, but according to Spokane County Fire District 9 crews, the camper is destroyed and will likely impede the investigation.
