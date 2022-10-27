SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County is now $1 million short in federal rental assistance funding.
It comes after the county says they were allocated $7.2 million in rental assistance. So far, about $5 million has been deposited into the county's bank account, but according to the interim grants administrator, we won’t be receiving that full $7 million.
The county will not be retaining that $1 million, but according to Heather Arnold, the grant administrator, this is just a drop in the bucket compared to what the county has already spent.
“We have deployed over $37 million in less than 24 months in Spokane County in rental assistance alone between six funding streams,” Arnold said.
That $37 million the county was already receiving would become a barrier to that additional $7 million due to the U.S. Treasury formula.
“Yes, and we needed to make sure that we spent by the expiration date of each funding stream. The funding stream that ended the soonest needed to be spent first,” Arnold said.
At that time, the county was still spending rental assistance funding, which is why the U.S. Treasury retracted that $1 million.
Arnold says the county appealed, but the Treasury Department declined. Spokane Neighborhood Action Planners (SNAP) Spokesperson, Nicole Bishop, says that even though the county didn’t get that full $7 million she wants to stress that SNAP is still available to help anyone in need.
“That funding hadn’t yet arrived to SNAP or even the county. I want all of our neighbors to be rest assured that we’re still here to help. Although that million dollar isn’t in Spokane County yet, there still is a lot of funding both in rental assistance and other programs that can help you in a time of need,” Bishop said.
The county doesn’t expect any additional funding, but right now over $12 million in rental assistance still needs to be spent. KHQ is told that SNAP will administer those funds.