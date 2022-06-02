SPOKANE, Wash. - With nice weather and summer on the way, Spokane County golf courses are starting to fill up with people and you may notice some changes compared to last year.
At Latah Creek Golf Course, renovations have finished on the inside of the club house with a new restaurant and flooring throughout the building. They have also started working on their parking lot, adding more handicap spaces and also improving the ramp and stairs for easier access to the club house and golf course.
Right now all three county golf courses are open; Latah Creek, Meadow Wood and Liberty Lake, with some improvements ahead of summer. If you are looking for a t-time, the courses suggest planning ahead.
"County golf courses you can book online up to twelve days in advance and over the phone nine days," said Steve Nelke, Latah Creek Golf Course. "You can book farther out than that but the price is a little higher, we have a pre-book rate so you pay a few dollars more."
The other change you may notice is prices are slightly up. There are a variety of prices at Latah Creek but if you are looking to play a round of golf during the week it will cost $39 and on weekends $42. There are discount cards available for purchase for $55 that will bring the price down about $8 or $9 depending on the day.