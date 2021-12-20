SPOKANE, Wash. - In a release this afternoon, Martha Lou Wheatley-Billeter, the Information and Outreach Manager at Public Works, announced Spokane County road crews have been working long days and overnight to plow, sand, and deice more than 5,100 lane miles of road. Most of the county received 1-2" of snow, though areas further south of I-90 report greater accumulation.
Currently, crews are working to keep main arterials and emergency routes clear while graders handle snow at higher elevations. You can follow along with plow progress on the Snow Plow Activity Map.
As Monday night sets in, another round of freezing fog is expected to roll in, contributing to black ice for the morning commuters. Sanders will be focusing on areas prone to ice, like hills, curves, intersections, and bridges, to try and keep travel as safe as possible. However, due caution is still advised. Leave plenty of space between cars, and make extra time for your drive so you can take it slow.
Public Works and Spokane County would like to remind drivers to stay at least 50 feet behind their equipment and never attempt to pass on them on the right. WSDOT also had some plow safety tips for drivers:
Please if you see our plows give them space. On a single-lane highway, we clear from the centerline out so drivers know where the lane begins & ends. Plows also have attachments that can be difficult to see while plowing so give our trucks plenty of space to clear the road. pic.twitter.com/hjyBrwODtR— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) December 20, 2021