SPOAKNE, WA - COVID-19 cases hit a new one-day high on Monday, with 513 positive cases. The previous record was 423 on November, 14.
Saturday had 146 positive case reports, Sunday there were 368.
That brings the three-day total to a record 1,027 positive cases.
942 was the previous three-day record.
There were 4 more deaths reported over the weekend bringing the total to 242 since the pandemic began.
According to the Spokane Regional Health District, The deaths were 1 person between the ages of 10 and 19, one person in their 70's and two people in their 90's.
