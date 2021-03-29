SPOKANE, Wash. – It has been 12 straight months of constant changes and pivots to adapt to life in the pandemic. Every industry has been hit including the justice system. This week, for the first time, a criminal jury trial will be held at the Spokane County Fairgrounds.
Presiding Judge for Spokane County Superior Court, Harold Clarke, said it’s been a year full of ups and downs he never would have predicted.
“This is my 23rd year (working as judge,)” he said. “No, I’ve never seen anything like this. It’s been a year of crisis management without a game plan.”
Judge Clarke says there really is only one way to describe life as of late. It’s something so many can relate to.
“Overwhelming,” he said.
Nationwide, experts predict the backlog among criminal cases will not start to clear until 2023, even as late as 2025 for civil cases. It’s a trend Judge Clarke says is here in Spokane too.
“It is going to take a long time to work through the backlog,” he said.
But thinking outside the box, or courthouse we should say, is helping.
“This week, we have a criminal jury trial at the fairgrounds,” Judge Clarke said.
The trial is for a domestic violence case that occurred in 2019. Jury selection was conducted at the courthouse, but everything from testimony to closing arguments is set to be held at the fairgrounds. Judge Clarke says it is a tough but necessary move to get things going again.
“I was concerned we couldn't pull it off because of logistics,” he said. “But everyone has been so creative.”
All involved had to move over computers and other necessary equipment. Security had to be addressed as well.
“It’s not cheap, but it's not overwhelming either,” Judge Clarke said. “It's something we are able to manage within the Cares Act (funding) for the county.”
And while securing funding for the move wasn’t a problem, there were other hurdles to make it happen.
“We had to get permission from the Supreme Court,” he said. “The law requires we hold our court cases here at the courthouse. They have given us an order that allows us to move outside the courthouse.”
The trial should wrap up as early as Tuesday. Court officials are also eyeing the Spokane Convention Center as a possible location for court business in the coming weeks and months.
Judge Clarke wanted to thank the community for their patience and understanding during these strange times. He says he’s especially appreciative of the flexibility and kindness displayed by those who have been called in for jury duty.