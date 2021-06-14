SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County is holding personal protective equipment distribution events for small businesses and non-profits.
The events, called "OPENTogether PPE Distribution" are welcoming businesses with under 250 employees and non-profits of any size to get free hand sanitizer, disinfecting cleaner, and both disposable and cloth facial coverings.
Small businesses and non-profits can meet at the Spokane County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, June 22 and Wednesday, June 23 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
All parties looking to get their free PPE equipment must register before the event. You can register for the events here.
Spokane County is using CARES Act funds to purchase the PPE.