SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Human Rights Task Force has released a statement denouncing Spokane Valley Rep. Matt Shea following the release of a report from the Washington State Legislature surrounding him.
On Tuesday, December 31, the Task Force released the following statement:
"We are deeply concerned about the recent report from the Washington State Legislature indicating that Representative Matt Shea engaged in domestic terrorism against the United States and trained young people to start a ‘Holy War.’ The report also indicates that Mr. Shea engaged in political terrorism and joined in discussions that suggested violence against others.
Evidence has also been presented to indicate Mr. Shea has authored documents indicating a “biblical basis for war” which would appear to call for violence against non-Christian males. SCHRTF condemns these kinds of actions in the strongest ways possible. There is no room for this kind of behavior in our community and it is our opinion that such actions based in a possible Christian domination agenda endanger human rights at every level.
We believe it is our obligation to shine a light on the darkness created by those who might victimize others, engage in acts of prejudice or advocate for discrimination, intimidation and violence in any way. It is our opinion that Mr. Shea certainly seems to embrace these patterns of thought and action and we formally call for him to seriously discern his ability to continue as an elected official representing the good people of the 4th Legislative District in Eastern Washington."
The investigation was launched after a 2017 text chat was found to show Shea and others "suggesting confronting political opponents, hoisting up flagpoles and slamming a person's face in a traffic barrier."
KHQ has reached out to Shea for comment multiple times and earlier this month, he also issued a statement in response to the report, which said, in part:
"I will not back down. I will continue to fight for our shared values that have made this country such a blessing to the rest of the world."
You can read Shea's full statement HERE.
