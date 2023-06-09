SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Detention Services Officers released that an inmate was found unresponsive in a cell at 6 a.m. on June 8.
Jail safe found the 23-year-old in the cell, they quickly administered life-saving efforts until emergency medical personnel arrived.
Despite everyone's efforts, they were unable to revive the individual.
Detention Services Director Don Hooper said, “we are working closely with our staff and medical providers toward evaluating this unfortunate event.”
Spokane County Sheriff’s Office was immediately notified, and detectives responded to conduct an investigation.