UPDATE:
The Spokane County Interstate Fair Drive Thru is closed for a second day in a row due to air quality.
Due to the two day closure, the Spokane County Interstate Fair is adding an extra day and will be open Thursday through Sunday.
- Thursday, September 17 – 3pm-7pm
- Friday, September 18 – 11am-7pm
- Saturday, September 19 – 11am- 7pm
- Sunday, September 20 – 11am-5pm
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Due to air quality, the Spokane County Interstate Fair is closed on Saturday.
The Spokane County Interstate Fair said they made this decision to keep guests and team members safe.
Spokane County Interstate Fair said they hope to be open on Sunday.
