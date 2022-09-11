SPOKANE, Wash. - First responders were honored at the Spokane County Interstate Fair on Sunday, with free admission and ceremonies.
All active duty military, veterans, firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, police and hospital staff were eligible for the free admission.
In turn, an honor guard, Spokane County Pipes and Drums, the Spokane Valley Fire department and the Spokane County Sheriff's Office all took part in a ceremony to honor those who died in the 9/11 attacks.
#NeverForget https://t.co/gnGubNKmr6 pic.twitter.com/lAwuj9dE0G— Spokane Valley Fire (@SpokaneValleyFD) September 11, 2022