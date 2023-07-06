SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The annual Spokane County Interstate Fair will be hosting a job fair on July 12 from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the Fair and Expo Center, corner of Havana and Broadway.
The job fair is seeking to fill 200 temporary positions. These include ticket takers/sellers, clerks, barn cleaners and janitorial.
Signs will be posted around the fairground directing interest applicants to the hiring event.
As part of the application process, you are asked to provide two pieces of government issued identification. This could be social security card, driver's license, etc (military ID alone will not be accepted).
For more information, contact the Fair and Expo Center Office at (509) 477-1766 or call Spokane County Human Resources Office at (509) 477-5750.
For application materials you can visit the Interstate Fair website.