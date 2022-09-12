SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Interstate Fair is monitoring air quality issues, but all events are continuing as planned. If you do have health issues the fair encourages you to wear a mask.
Updated Sept. 12 at 3:00 p.m.
The 71st annual Spokane County Interstate Fair and Rodeo will kick off Friday, Sept. 9, with a ceremonial ribbon cutting.
The theme of this year's fair is "All Systems Go," including space-themed iconography on its promotional posters.
The event will run for 10 days, and organizers encourage visitors to make an effort to come on the weekdays, which will be less busy than the weekends.
You can find out more information on the fair and buy tickets here.