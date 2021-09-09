SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Interstate Fair will open it's gates to fair-goers Friday morning, with the first 700 getting in free of charge.
After a ceremonial ribbon cutting at 10:45 a.m., gates will open at 11:00 a.m. Here's a list of scheduled events for the week.
Fair organizers ask that guests wear masks while in an indoor facility on the grounds, and in compliance with Gov. Inslee's outdoor masking guidelines announced Thursday, masks will need to be worn outdoors if there are more than 500 people attending.
Furthering the effort to slow the viruses spread, touchless water faucets were installed in bathrooms throughout the property with funding from the Washington Department of Agriculture.